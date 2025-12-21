Last public open day for Chinese Hospital Ship is Tuesday

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that the Chinese Hospital Ship will not be open to the public on Thursday, December 25, Christmas Day, as previously announced.

Instead, that day has been reserved for the treatment of special cases referred from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

As a result, the last day the ship will provide medical services to members of the public will be Tuesday, December 23.

The Ministry reminded members of the public planning to visit the ship between today, Sunday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 23, to walk with their national identification cards.

Persons are also encouraged to bring along any relevant medical information or referral letters from their doctors, where possible.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness thanked the public for its understanding and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change in the ship’s opening schedule. (BGIS)