Last minute rush for income tax filing Loop Barbados

Thousands of residents flocked to the Barbados Revenue Authority’s (BRA) tax clinics and in-person customer service facilities for this year’s income tax filing season.

With the 2022 personal income tax (PIT) filing and payment concluding on May 2, almost 8,000 persons took advantage of the clinics and close to 11,000 calls were fielded by the contact centre.

The Authority’s communications officer, Erica Lazare, said filing generally went well with a 71 per cent filing compliance rate, culminating with a sharp increase in online traffic and calls on the final day of filing.

She added that there would be recourse for PIT filers with legitimate claims who were unable to file on time.

“The final day saw a significant increase of users on the TAMIS system and while we had a relatively high percentage of filers, at some points TAMIS slowed a bit but most importantly, was still working. We do appreciate some people had issues, which may have prevented them from filing their PIT on time. In those instances, we ask those persons to go to their Account tab and submit an Objection for consideration. Make sure to include as much detail as possible.”

“Online payments increased once again and this reflects taxpayers’ improved payment performance. We intend to publish some of the tax filing metrics on its website quite soon,” she shared.

As 77 per cent of persons reached out to the BRA for password resets, Lazare advised taxpayers to save their usernames and passwords in a safe place, since most persons only access the system once a year and may forget these details. The team is also working with the developers to improve the password reset process.

She also urged persons to verify their third-party information and file accurate returns as early as possible to avoid any last-minute rush, and to ensure that bank or credit union details are available should a refund of tax result from filings.

Persons filing the 2022 reverse tax credit (RTC) have until December 31, 2024, to file.