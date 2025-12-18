barbados-gazette-logo
Bajan questioned at Games in Peru Prime Minister Mottley named among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women for 2025 Roomba vacuum cleaner firm files for bankruptcy Teen remanded to Psychiatric Hospital Court hears Aziza’s statement Powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's northeast
Local News

‘Last extension’ given to pay wounding fine

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Shurland Orlando Davis yesterday told a hard-luck story for why he had been unable to pay a two-year-old fine and compensation.

Support us

Related News

08 December 2025

Free concert a musical treat

10 December 2025

NCF urged to rethink timing of Food and Rum Festival

14 December 2025

Natural Resources Ministry in Guyana urges miners to stop paying workers in raw gold

15 December 2025

'Person of interest' detained over Brown University shooting, police say