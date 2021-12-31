Lashley returns to contest for St Philip North seat | Loop Barbados

Attorney-at-law Michael Lashley is confident he will be able to unseat, the Member of Parliament St Philip North, Sonia Browne in next month’s elections.

In the 2018 election, Browne defeated Lashley accumulating 3,613 votes to secure a win for the Barbados Labour Party, in comparison to the DLP candidate’s 2,015.

Speaking to the media at the National Housing Corporation (NHC) on Thursday, Lashley said that he was answering the call of countless constituents who were alarmed by Browne’s absence.

“I received numerous calls and complaints from constituents across St Philip North about the underrepresentation and lack of representation on behalf of the now sitting Member of Parliament. It is my position that the medication that was prescribed by the doctor of St Philip North, that medication has not worked,” Lashley charged, adding “I am confident I can win the seat again”.

He went on to argue that the BLP St Philip North representative has failed to keep the promises she made in the 2018 election. Lashley contended that the COVID-19 pandemic was not an excusable reason for Browne not to touch base with her constituents.

“I think at this moment what people are saying is that they haven’t seen the Member of Parliament. She is not as easily as accessible as they believed that she would have been after all the promises and indeed not really recognised by the party as any heavyweight and for the first time St Philip North we did not have a ‘Cabinet North’ – a person who can do things in St Philip North.”

Touching on Barbados Labour Party’s 30-0 win in 2018, which resulted in an opposition-less government, Lashley added that he wished to see the “restoring of democracy [and] the principles of democracy”.

“Should we have 30 seats in Parliament belonging to one party? Shouldn’t the people of Barbados who represent the Democratic Labour Party or any other opposition have a right or voice in Parliament.

Given the makeup of Parliament, although the system lends to one party winning all seats, I think we should look at 2018 and really look and see how we should better it and protect and preserve democracy.”