Lashley: Make Kartel a part of crime fight

Former Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Stephen Lashley is not feeling the “vybz” but believes that if Adidja Vybz Kartel Palmer is allowed to perform here during April, he should be used in Barbados’ crimefighting efforts.

He was in office when the Democratic Labour Party administration blocked the popular Jamaican artiste from performing here 14 years ago.

Lashley, a Senior Counsel, told the DAILY NATION that an artiste with his pull should be able to make a difference.

“Certainly, if I were the minister responsible for crime prevention and also the Prime Minister, given the crime situation in Barbados, there should be some outreach to Vybz Kartel to come to Barbados prepared to bring messages of peace and also to endorse the country’s efforts aimed at reducing crime.”

The former Member of Parliament for Christ Church West Central, recalled that when he was the Minister of Culture back in 2010, he was part of the decision-making panel not to allow the dancehall artiste who is known for spewing “smutty lyrics” permission to perform here.

“I don’t have any authority to say he can’t come (now). When I was minister, I certainly ensured that I was very adamant that he should not be allowed to come and pollute our young people with the kind of lyrics that he has. But if he has reformed and he’s really interested in sending a different message to young people in particular, then a phone call can be made to his management and to him to sensitise him about these sentiments and so that he comes with messages of peace.

“I think that that would go down very well, particularly given what’s happening in Barbados,” he added.

The attorney expressed similar sentiments on Sunday as a guest on the Marcia Weekes Show, where the topic also surrounded crime and violence. He reiterated that the Jamaican, who was released from prison last year where he was serving a sentence for murder, “should not be allowed to perform in Barbados, unless he brings positive messages”.

“This could be an opportunity now for Kartel to help Barbados in terms of what’s going on with the crime in Barbados. So if it’s managed well, and the

artiste responds, it could be a win-win for everybody,” Lashley pointed out as he expressed hope that Kartel possessed “good songs” in his repertoire.

“So the thing is you can’t throw fire on what’s going on in Barbados and ignite the flames that are already there. But I think people will listen to him if he comes and bring messages of peace.”

In 2010 then Prime Minister David Thompson stated: “We the people of Barbados don’t want the violent dancehall culture of Jamaica in our country and we sure don’t want our young people exposed to the people who promote this destructive influence. I don’t feel in this particular instance people should be demonised for a well-intentioned effort that could have gone awry, but in circumstances where there is public concern and where the State needs to intervene to protect our young people, we will do it . . . .”

Kartel is due to perform here on Easter Sunday, April 20, during a concert at Kensington Oval.

Last week local promoter and chairman of Zulu Entertainment, Vibbian Fagan, dismissed growing criticisms being levelled at the artiste.

“He was convicted, yes, but that conviction was overturned. People are acting as though he’s still serving time when, in reality, he has walked free. We need to allow for growth and change,” he said, noting that Kartel’s catalogue extended far beyond the violent themes that critics highlight.

“If you listen to Vybz Kartel, you’ll hear love songs, social commentary, his music is diverse. We can’t just reduce him to one aspect of his career,” he added. (MB)