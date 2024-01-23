Lashley concerned about prejudice in Rowe case after PM talk Loop Barbados

One lawyer in Neil Rowe’s defense team is tonight expressing his worry and concern for his client who is set to face a trial by jury for the indictable offense of rape.

Attorney-at-law Michael Lashley KC is taking issue over the speech and moves by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley 48 hours prior to his client Rowe’s arraignment at the High Court.

Speaking to LoopNews tonight, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, he said:

“This action before a pending trial is questionable and could only prejudice my client’s constitutional right to a fair trial.

“This is coming hours before an arraignment to be tried by a jury.

“Potential jurors are now exposed to this highly prejudicial action.”

Today, in Parliament, in the absence of the St Michael North West Member of Parliament Rowe, a resolution was passed to remove him as the Deputy Speaker.

Lashley stressed, “And it was done in his absence, which is also an affront to the principles of natural justice.”

Despite PM Mottley in the afternoon briefing stating, “The reality is that the public is aware that the Honourable Member for St Michael North West, who was Deputy Speaker until today, has been charged. And since being charged, has now been indicted. The difference between a charge and an indictment, of course is that a charge is at a preliminary stage where a person is not yet facing the court with a case to answer.

“I want to say from the very outset, in the middle of all I have to say, and at the end of all that I have to say, in our system, a person is innocent until proven guilty. Indeed, there is no obligation on any person who has been charged or indicted to prove their innocence. That is for the prosecution. And I want therefore to make it absolutely clear that what was done today bears no relationship whatsoever to this private matter.

“But this matter is equally about the Deputy Presiding Officer of the Parliament of Barbados facing a personal matter. And we have maintained at all times that whatever our positions are, we must never allow Parliament, which deals with the public business of the country to be involved in the private business of a member…

“In this particular instance, we simply say, let the public business of Parliament continue and let Mr Rowe have all of the opportunity to assert his independence, his innocence, and at the same time, recognise that those who assert and allege against him must prove the case.”

Rowe’s Co-Lead Counsel Lashley responded to the Barbados Labour Party leader saying:

“In one breath you are talking about the presumption of innocence and the other you are firing him before a major trial and have exposed him to thousands of comments on social media.”

Rowe is set to appear at the High Court on Thursday, January 25, 2024, for case management before the trial ensues.

PM Mottley assured the public that Rowe will remain as the MP for his constituency.