Las Lap Weekend Report: Tropical wave tail affecting Saturday morning Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Tropical waves (locations as of 2am, July 29)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 63/64W south of 17N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 46W south of 19N moving west at 10 to 15 knots.

Friday Night, July 28, Recap:

Overnight:

A tropical wave affected the region producing partly cloudy to cloudy skies along with light to moderate showers and a few isolated thunderstorms over Barbados, the northern Windwards, and the Leeward islands. While the central and southern Windwards as well as Trinidad and Tobago experienced mostly cloudy skies, with scattered moderate to heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms. This was due in part to upper-level divergence along with a moist and unstable mid-level atmosphere over the southern portion of the island chain.

Here in Barbados, a maximum of 13.8 mm of rainfall was recorded near Lower Graeme Hall, Christ Church. While at the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Charnocks station, 4.3mm of rainfall was recorded.

Further south, across the Guianas, afternoon thunderstorm activity gradually diminished during the early part of the night. However, low-level convergence along with a moist surface to low-level environment generated cloudy skies with some scattered moderate showers across some sections. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy skies prevailed.

Winds across the region were generally light to moderate with a maximum of 22 knots in St Lucia and 19 knots here in Barbados. Gusts of up to 29 knots were recorded at the Charnocks station.

Seas remained slight to moderate in open water peaking near 2.0m.

Saturday

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The tropical wave from Friday will continue to affect the southern windward islands during the morning. Thereafter, the ridge pattern will be the dominant feature for Barbados and the Central Windward.

However, as night falls conditions will begin to deteriorate producing cloudy skies and scattered showers as another tropical wave will be approaching the island chain. Elsewhere, the ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with occasional brief scattered moderate to heavy showers.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with occasional intermittent scattered moderate to heavy showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms

Sunday

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

As the day progresses the tropical wave will gradually affect the entire island chain producing cloudy skies, light to moderate showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Current model guidance indicates the development of an area of low pressure associated with the northern portion of the wave.

However, this feature is currently forecast to keep northeast of the island chain.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with the occasional brief scattered moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.