Emergency repairs by a team from the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) are ongoing on a large diameter main in the vicinity of Bay Street, St Michael.

BWA is advising residents and businesses in parts of St Michael and Christ Church that as a result, customers in Bay Street, Jemmott’s Lane, Beckles Road, Chelsea Road, Bush Hill, Lower Hastings and the surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure.

Water tankers have been deployed to assist.