Land tax payment deadline approaching | Loop Barbados

Property owners are reminded that the deadline for payment of the 2021-22 land tax is Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Failure to pay by this date will result in a penalty of 5 per cent plus one per cent interest per month.

The Authority is encouraging taxpayers to utilise the online payment facilities available via EZpay+ at ezpay.gov.bb and SurePay Online at www.surepaybillsonline.com. Over-the-counter payments can be made at the Authority’s locations in Bridge Street Mall, Warrens Tower II, Holetown Public Centre and Southern Plaza Oistins as well as at all SurePay locations.

Property owners within and outside Barbados can view their bill amount and pay directly on EZpay+, the government’s online payment platform. Simply log in, add a service account, select Land Tax and enter your Map Reference number.

Additionally, owners who have not received a copy of their land tax bill, can request a copy by submitting a Change of Land Tax Mailing Address form to [email protected] This form can be found on the Authority’s website www.bra.gov.bb.

Persons requiring further assistance, should contact the Authority’s contact centre at 429-3829