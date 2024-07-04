Land tax discount extended

Land tax discount extended
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Land tax deadline this Friday, July 5.

The Government of Barbados has extended the five per cent discount deadline for settling 2024-2025 Land Tax bills.

The Lax Tax deadline will now be Friday, July 5, 2024.

This was done in an effort to give taxpayers more time to manage their payments. 

Barbados Revenue Authority’s Communications Officer, Erica Lazare, also reminded the public that persons who use the Authority’s Land Tax portal to pay their Land Tax bills online will benefit from a 10 per cent discount up to July 15.

“We are encouraging persons to visit the Land Tax portal via bra.gov.bb to access an easy, direct, and secure way to register, view and pay their Land Tax bills online with a debit or credit card. Taxpayers using this option will have even more time to take advantage of the 10 per cent discount and receive confirmation of their payments and receipts online,” Lazare stated.

Individuals who prefer to pay in person are encouraged to visit the Authority’s payment locations Monday to Friday, at Holetown Public Centre, The Pine, Bridge Street Mall, and Southern Plaza in Oistins.

Property owners are also encouraged to drop cheque payments in the box provided at the Authority’s Weymouth Corporate Centre location.

In addition, taxpayers may pay at any SurePay outlet or via SurePay online.

(GIS).

