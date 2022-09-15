Land cleared at Gymnasium for 400m track until Stadium is completed Loop Barbados

Government is focused on helping Barbadian athletes develop their skills.

Speaking during a press conference held yesterday September 15, 2022 following a motocorcade to celebrate the exciting performances of Sada Williams, Amber Joseph, Johnathan Jones and Shane Brathwaite on the world stage, Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith disclosed that government had several plans in motion to assist athletes.

“Government is aware that we need to have a national stadium,” Griffith explained.

“I took a paper to Cabinet last week and I got approval to have a consultant visit on the 23rd of this month to look at the possibility of how soon we will have a national stadium here in Barbados again.”

He revealed that until then, government will be constructing a 400-metre track at the Wildey Gymnasium to provide a facility for athletes to develop their skills.

Speaking during the presser at the grounds of the Gymnasium, he advised, “On the eastern side of this building you would see that we have recently cleared there, [that is] to put a 400-metre track that will be used in place of the national stadium.”

Griffith also spoke about an S.A.T programme that will be implemented to help athletes studying abroad or seeking to study abroad.

“My ministry will be doing several things to make sure that we can help assist the athletes. I am aware that we need someone off the island to take care of additional training and scholarships and to that end, Mr Rowe who is sitting here is piloting a project that we will now own a SAT program.”

He added that in addition to that, government will be working on restructuring the National Sports Council (NSC).