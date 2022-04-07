‘Lame excuse’: Barbados needs breathalyser tests before Crop Over | Loop Barbados

Barbados has a chance to make history this year, if Crop Over 2022 becomes the first sweetest summer festival to be hosted with police legally conducting breathalyser tests to protect road users.

This is the case that the President of the Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA) Sharmane Roland-Bowen is making in light of her call for the government to reverse its decision to delay the implementation of the breathalyser once more.

…we should not ignore this important opportunity to ensure safety

She said that for government officials to stand in the hallowed halls of parliament and tell the public less than 24 hours before its promised rollout on April 1, 2022, that the latest delay is due to metering in taxis “must first be addressed, that is not enough, that is insufficient. It is nothing in my opinion but a lame excuse, only intended to delay the implementation of this very important and valuable safety device used successfully by many countries across the world to combat and reduce the number of motor vehicle collisions and fatalities.”

She presses that this inaction on the part of officials has left her association disappointed, disgusted and concerned. “We are left to ask, is someone attempting to shield negligent and selfish drivers and keep them on the road? These drivers desire to drink and then get behind the wheel…that vehicle can be used a weapon to kill.

“The association believes one of the first obligations of any responsible government is the protection of its people by looking out for their safety and health collectively.”

Without seeking to take away the win for the advocates of healthy lifestyles who got government’s support for the increase in taxation on sweetened beverages during the recent Budget, she said, “but they forget the issues we have with death and injuries caused by drunk driving.

“Our intention is to protect… It is also not our desire that persons be caught and fined but more so that the breathalyser testing can be seen and should be seen and considered a deterrent to make drivers think before they get behind that wheel, to make them think and act responsible [sic], with due care and consideration for other road users.”

Roland-Bowen said that this delay is at the expense of lives.

She said that it is five years since breathylser testing got onto the lawbooks, the equipment has since been sourced and the police were trained, “yet we are still here”.

“With Crop Over at our doorsteps this is the first time in the history of Barbados…that we have had full access to this defensive weapon to fight the battle of intoxicated drivers on our roads and we should not ignore this important opportunity to ensure safety. This road safety measure would be more than welcomed and allowed to serve its intended purpose. Being deprived from social drinking in a Crop Over environment for almost two years, we believe persons will take advantage at this time, seeing it as an opportunity for drivers to engage in this irresponsible [drunk] driving.

“We believe there is no better time than now for this device to be implemented as immediate implementation has the potential to save lives and reduce accidents.”

And she said that the BRSA does not support targeting of drivers, but wants the breathalyser enacted and utilised to confirm the role of alcohol in any accidents on our roads. She said for too long, loved ones and survivors have been plagued with the thoughts that the driver who caused a road fatality or who injured them was intoxicated without any concrete evidence. She said that gift of peace of mind could be given by this government and given now.

“We are therefore appealing to the Attorney General, the Minister of Transport and Works and their Cabinet colleagues to seriously reconsider their decision.”