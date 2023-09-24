Lady Tridents win Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualifier opener Loop Barbados

A hat-trick from Rianna Cyrus led Barbados’ demolition job over St Vincent & Grenadines in their opening encounter of the Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup competition.

Barbados produced a commanding performance to emerge 5-0 victors in front of an appreciative home crowd at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf and took an early lead in Group C of League B, with a plus three goal average over Bermuda, who defeated the Dominican Republic in the other group match 2-0.

Cyrus, fresh off an outstanding domestic league season where she scored 23 goals, continued her rich goal scoring form, and almost single-handedly destroyed the “Vincy” defense.

The Weymouth Wales forward registered each of her goals in the first half, to add to Shanice Stevenson’s opening goal in the 11th minute.

Barbados hat-trick hero Rianna Cyrus.

Barbados took the lead in the 11th minute when Stevenson’s free kick from approximately 40 yards was misjudged by goalkeeper Altica Benn and the ball went over her head and into the goal.

The Lady Tridents’ lead was doubled in the 19th minute, when Cyrus received a pass from Shauntae Hinds, turned her marker and slotted the ball to the left of the advancing Benn.

Barbados goal scorer Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith (right) holds off a challenge from a St Vincent & Grenadines defender.

Three minutes later Cyrus was on the score sheet again, courtesy of a moment of magic by midfield magician Stevenson.

Stevenson, with plenty of time and space on the ball, carved open the St Vincent & Grenadines defense with a precise pass into Cyrus, who dribbled around Benn and passed the ball into the bottom right corner from inside the penalty area.

Stevenson and Cyrus combined again for Barbados’s fourth goal in the 45th minute.

Another menacing freekick was delivered into the penalty area by Stevenson, and Cyrus got on the end of the pass, flicking the ball into the left corner, to give Barbados a 4-0 lead into the break.

Substitute Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith capped off an impressive evening for the Lady Tridents when she converted Keinelle Johnson’s left sided cross from close range in the 74th minute.

Barbados celebrate their first goal versus St Vincent & the Grenadines. (Photo courtesy Concacaf)

Barbados travel to Santo Domingo where they will take on their counterparts from the Dominican Republic on Tuesday evening at 7 pm at the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez.

Starting 11: Kamilah Burke; Oliana Bishop, Adrienne Forde, Keinelle Johnson, Shauntae Hinds (Shanelle Als); Ashanee Thompson (Eboni Atherley), Shanice Stevenson, Soraya Toppin-Herbert (Daphne Watson-James); Rianna Cyrus, Tianna Bynoe (Brittany Branker-White), Acacia Small (Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith).