Lady Tridents welcome the Dominican Republic tonight at the BFA Turf Loop Barbados

Tonight the Lady Tridents will pursue a second victory, when they host Group C counterparts Dominican Republic in their penultimate game of the Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup qualifiers at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

Barbados got their campaign off to an impressive start with a 5-0 victory over neighbours St Vincent & the Grenadines, however, since then three points have been difficult to come by.

The following game in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic displayed their seniority and experience, which resulted in a 3-0 result in favour of the host.

A commendable and spirit display saw the Lady Tridents come from a goal down to tie with group leaders Bermuda 1-1 at the BFA Wildey Turf, however, four days later Bermuda won the return leg 4-2.

The BFA Wildey Turf has appeared to be a fortress for the Barbadian women, as they are yet to lose a home, and they would like to maintain this against a very organized and aggressive Dominican Republic outfit who are just a point off of top spot with nine points and two games remaining.

Barbados midfield magician Ashanee Thompson will be a key player for Barbados tonight if a victory is on the cards.

Since her opening day hat-trick, sharp-shooter Rianna Cyrus has been quiet, as the opponents have seemingly done their homework and marked her closely, sometimes double and triple-marking her.

This has freed up some of her teammates, particularly those in midfield, but only Ashanee Thompson has taken advantage of the space available, which was evident in the last game versus Bermuda, when the holding midfielder scored both of Barbados’ goals.

Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith has showed flashes of brilliance, but she needs those moments to be more consistent and inside the penalty area where her strength and eye for goal are beneficial to the team.

Tiana Bynoe has been one of the key performers for the Lady Tridents this campaign. Her crosses and set-piece deliveries are definitely a part of the Bajan arsenal, and we should try to get more of these situations, to threaten our opponent’s goal.

Defensively, especially in a match like tonight, we will need to operate as a collective and protect captain Kamilah Burke in goal. While her reflexes serve her shot blocking skills well, crosses have caused some problems and Barbados will need to prevent the Dominican Republic from delivering the ball into the box.

Barbados center back and defensive leader Adrienne Forde (left) challenges a Bermuda opponent in their last encounter.

I believe coach Harte has identified the right full backs for his set up as both Tanija Maughn and Shauntae Hinds are fast, tenacious and technical.

Adrienne Forde has been the marshal at the center of the Tridents defense, and who Coach Harte pairs with her is an interesting guess.

Whoever coach Harte assigns will need to be mindful of Racing Louisville forwards Vanessa Kara and Jazmin Jackson and Denmark-based defender Brianne Reed.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7:00 pm.

The squad:

Kamilllah Burke

Rhea Holder

Adrienne Forde

Shanelle Als

Daphne Watson-James

Eboni Atherley

Tanija Maughn

Keinelle Johnson

Brittany Branker-White

Danielle Whitehall

Ashanee Thompson

Shanice Stevenson

Shauntae Hinds

Rihanna Cyrus

Acacia Small

Soraya Toppin-Herbert

Felecia Jarvis

Shonelle Trotman

Tiana Bynoe

Cheyenna Burnett-Griffith

Tiffany White

Amber Soudatt

kerisha Catlyn