Lady Tridents suffer 7-1 defeat in Concacaf W qualifiers Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior women’s football team lost their first game at home in the 2023 Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup Qualifiers last night.

The Lady Tridents were trounced 7-1 at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) by the Dominican Republic, who retained their second placed position, one point behind group leaders Bermuda (13 points) who earned a 3-0 result via the forfeit route against the St Vincent & the Grenadines.

Dominican Republic captain Lucia Marte led the goal surge with a brace, and she was joined by Mia Asenjo who also registered two goals on the night.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute, when Asenjo received a pass from Marte over the Barbados’ defense and volleyed her right foot shot between the legs of goalkeeper Rhea Holder.

Barbados equalized in fine fashion in the 32nd minute, when Acacia Small dribbled the ball from in her half, took on three defenders and drilled a powerful right footed shot from 30 yards, beating the outstretched hands of Dominican goalkeeper Odaliana Gomez.

Immediately after the kick-off following Small’s goal, Asenjo scored her second goal to send Dominican Republic into the lead again.

Another direct ball over the Barbados’ defense, found the speedy Asenjo, who headed the ball over the on-rushing Holder and into an empty goal.

Three minutes after the break Marte extended her team’s lead to 3-1, when Kathrynn Gonzalez drilled a low cross into the box and the Dominican Republic captain met the ball at the back post unmarked from six yards.

Alyssa Oviedo dribbled through the heart of the Lady Tridents defense, then passed it beyond Holder to make it 4-1 in the 68th minute.

In the 77th minute Gonzalez harmless freekick, escaped the grasp of Holder and the ball trickled into the net, to hand our guest their fifth goal of the evening.

Winibian Peralta in the 81st minute and Marte in the 87th minute completed the score card for the Dominican Republic.

Barbados will now turn their attention to the final game of the group, where they will face St Vincent & the Grenadines on Tuesday evening at 4 pm at the Hasley Crawford Stadium in Trinidad & Tobago.

Starting 11: Rhea Holder; Brittany Branker-White, Adrienne Forde, Keinelle Johnson, Tanijah Maughn, Shanelle Als; Acacia Small, Shanice Stevenson, Shauntae Hinds, Shanice Stevenson, Ashanee Thompson, Tiana Bynoe

Used substitutions: Daphne Watson-James, Rianna Cyrus, Soraya Toppin-Herbert, Felicia Jarvis