Lady Tridents ready for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers | Loop Barbados

Despite numerous challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barbados senior women’s national football team will give nothing short of their best, while learning as much as they can when they kick off their campaign for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

These are the sentiments of head coach of the team Mario Harte, who believes the ladies will give a good account of themselves, even though they have not played competitively in three years.

Two weeks ago, Barbados visited Suriname and competed in two international friendly matches.

we are going into it with the expectations of giving our all and playing to our strengths

In the first match, the Lady Tridents came from a goal down to draw with the host 1-1, however in the second match they showed tremendous grit and perseverance to earn a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a strike from Alyssa Yard.

Coach Harte said the games were greatly appreciated and necessary for the players and his coaching team to gauge themselves on the international circuit, especially after a lengthy absence.

Barbados Football Association’s (BFA) Head of women’s football development Emmerson Boyce (left) and Head Coach of the senior women’s team Mario Harte in discussion ahead of one of the matches versus Suriname two weeks ago

However, Harte admitted it is still difficult to assess his team in certain areas, due to their international absence and playing just one team, which equals to one style of play.

“It’ll be hard to say what our chances are, when we only played two practice games within the last three years, against the same opponents. So, it’s not actually like you’re able to compare or contrast against opponents that the same Panama would’ve come up against.

“Basically, we are going into it with the expectations of giving our all and playing to our strengths and going with the flow of the game and hoping for a good result”, said Harte.

Acknowledging the qualities of his opponents, the former senior national captain said he recognizes from his research that Panama enjoys wide play and are very good at switching the play.

However, he has also identified improvement in his players’ football intelligence, particularly knowledge of their roles and responsibilities in and out of possession, therefore he believes the team is competent enough to challenge their superior ranked opponents.

Barbados (144th) will face group favourites Panama (58th) on Thursday, February 17 in Panama City at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez facility, then five days later they will come up against their Aruban (172nd) counterparts in the Dominican Republic.

El Salvador and Belize are the other teams featured in Group D and Barbados will play against them in the next women’s international window on April 8 and 12 respectively.