Lady Tridents prepare for WCQ with two matches versus Suriname | Loop Barbados

After a three-year absence from the international scene, the senior women’s national team will be back in action this weekend.

The Lady Tridents will take on Suriname on Friday and Sunday evening in Paramaribo, Suriname in two welcomed encounters ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers next month.

Barbados’ last international action came in 2019 in the First Roud of qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers in Jamaica.

“Basically, we are using the two matches to gauge where the team is…”

The ladies finished third on seven points from five matches, with victories over St Lucia and the US Virgin Islands, a draw against Guyana and defeats versus Jamaica and Cuba.

With key fixtures next month versus Panama and Aruba on February 17 and 22 respectively, coach of the squad, Mario Harte believes these two matches are ideal to assess the current state of the team.

“Basically, we are using the two matches to gauge where the team is, plus being without competition for so long, it is hard to properly plan, going into the tournament (World Cup Qualifiers), so these two matches will be used for that purpose”, Harte said.

Harte, said there are some tactical objectives for the team, based on areas they have addressed for the past weeks. Notably, the organization of the team in possession and out of possession and the individual behaviour of players in their respective roles.

The former national forward stated that he noticed previously that a lot of the players did not understand their roles and his coaching staff has spent a lot of time addressing this deficiency.

“I found that a lot of the ladies didn’t know their roles within their positions, so we been working a lot on that.

In the past we would’ve just been playing, we didn’t really have a shape, so we really zoomed in on that for sure”.

Some familiar faces will be absent from this tour, due to COVID-19 related reasons and work commitments.

Headline the list of absentees is midfielder Shaniece Stevenson, goalkeeper Rhea Holder, defenders Daniel Whitehall and Keinelle Johnson as well as the University of the West Indies pair; Rihanna Cyrus and Ashanee Thompson.

Benefiting from the seasoned players unavailability are outstanding youth team players; Rayna Cummins, Daphne Watson-James, Kerisha Catlyn and Lisa Harding.

Coach Harte said it is a bit disappointing not having some of his more experienced players, however he highlighted that the occasion provides the perfect opportunity for the younger players to push for a place in the squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

“Obviously we would’ve loved to have the experience players, especially so close to the competition, but at the same time it gives us a chance to look at some of the others and see who maybe a good fit going forward”.

Squad: Adrienne Forde, Acacia Small, Alyssa Yard, Brittany Branker-White, Daphne Watson-James, Kamillah Burke, Kerisha Catlyn, Kimberly Ellis, Makela Alleyne, Marissa King, Moesha Goodman, Shante Padmore, Tamisha Marshall, Tiffany White, Shonelle Stephen, Amber Desilva, Rayna Cummins, Tia Haynes, Sheree Spencer, Lisa Harding

Officials: Mario Harte, Shonelle Trotman, Tazieo Riley, Emmerson Boyce