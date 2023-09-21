Lady Tridents kick off road to Concacaf W Gold Cup tonight Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior women’s team will take their first step on a historical journey tonight at 7 pm, at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

Our Lady Tridents will contest St Vincent & the Grenadines in their opening game of the Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualifying tournament.

The League B, Group A encounter would be Barbados’ third international match for the year, following their two-game International Friendly series with St Lucia at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Related Article

Barbados made lightwork of their inexperience opponents, winning 5-1 and 6-0 respectively.

The Lucia duel in April were the first matches for the Lady tridents since their Concacaf Women’s World Cup elimination in April 2022.

Felicia Jarvis is set for action after two-year international absence.

Barbados finished in fourth place after accumulating three points from their four encounters, a 3-1 victory over Aruba, after defeats to Panama (0-5), El Salvador (0-2) and Belize (0-3).

The Lady Tridents will be aiming to make a fresh start and qualify for their first major tournament. To do that they will need to finish top of the group, which also contains Bermuda and the Dominican Republic.

Once that mission is accomplished, a playoff game versus one of the runners-up from the League A groups awaits them, and success will see them advance to the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup.

The roster compiled by head coach Mario Harte and his staff features a mixed bag of youth and experience, and most notably some firepower in the attacking department.

Three players with United States collegiate experience make up the forward line. Patrick Henry Community College sharpshooter Felicia Jarvis, Allen University speedster Acacia Small and the powerful center forward Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith who plays for Huston-Tillotson University.

Acacia Small returns to the squad in rich form. She has already registered four goals in five matches for Allen University this season.

BFA Women’s Premier League top scorer Rianna Cyrus and Weymouth Wales teammate complete the forwards’ roster.

Two former collegiate athletes and key figures in the squad are midfield magicians Tiffany White and Soraya Toppin-Herbert. Their technical ability and experience will be critical in Barbados’ performance tonight and throughout the competition.

The midfield area is filled with technical quality and years on the international stage. Complementing White and Toppin-Herbert is the ever-impressive Makala Alleyne, combative midfielder Ashanee Thompson and her Paradise FC midfield partner Shanice Stevenson.

There is an obvious absence in the defensive unit, as tough-tackling right back Tanijah Maughan is out of the squad.

Her shoes are likely to be filled by Mavericks SC defender Danielle Whitehall or Brittany Branker-White.

England-based and former youth team captain Oliana Bishop is back in the squad and can serve as fitting partner for Adrienne Forde or Keinelle Johnson at the heart of the Barbados defense.

Coach Harte is spoilt with goalkeeping options as he has three competent goalkeepers. Team captain Kamilah Burke and Rhea Holder have been a part of the national programme for quite some time and 19-year-old custodian Lisa Harding has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the region since her introduction to the international scene at the Concacaf U15 championships.