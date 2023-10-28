Lady Tridents face group leaders tonight at the BFA Wildey Turf Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior women’s football team will welcome Group C leaders Bermuda to the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf tonight, for their third encounter of the Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup.

Scheduled for a 7 pm kickoff, the Lady Tridents will be aiming to replicate their last home performance and join Bermuda at the summit of the standings.

In the opening match of the qualifying tournament, Barbados defeated neighbours St Vincent & the Grenadines 5-0, however four days later, they suffered a 3-0 defeat on the road to the Dominican Republic.

Bermuda started the tournament positively and have accumulated maximum points from their two matches, defeating the Dominican Republic (2-0) and St Vincent & Grenadines (4-0).

Barbados sharp-shooter Riana Cyrus will be aiming to add her to her three goals scored in the competition so far.

The “Gombey Warriors” are yet to concede a goal, and while usually one would attribute this to the defensive prowess of a team, in Bermuda’s case, it’s their attack which has helped to preserve their goal.

Bermuda has been dominant in possession and collective in their attack.

University of Houston midfielder Jaden Masters struck twice versus the Dominican Republic, with two brilliant goals, then against St Vincent & the Grenadines attacking midfielder Jya Ratteray-Smith matched Masters’ first game contribution.

English-based professional Eva Frazonni and Flagler College Saints sophomore Khyla Brangman added the other goals versus St Vincent & the Grenadines.

Barbados displayed in their first match that they are capable of finding the net, most notably forward Rianna Cyrus who scored a debut international hat-trick.

If the Lady Tridents are to challenge their opponents they will need Cyrus in top form, but more importantly she will need the service to put the ball in the net.

Shanice Stevenson was in sublime form in the first game with a goal and two assists, however she was reduced to pedestrian status versus the Dominican Republic.

Soraya Toppin-Herbert is also capable of producing that magical moment in possession, and her partnership with Stevenson and Ashanee Thompson in the middle of the park can earn some valuable results for the Tridents.

Barbados ladies celebrate one of their five goals versus St Vincent & the Grenadines.

Barbados will go into this encounter without the experience of center back Oliana Bishop due to injury. However, they welcome back tough-tackling defender Tanija Maughn into the squad after missing the opening two matches.

Head Coach of the Lady Tridents Mario Harte has included promising midfielder Amber Soudatt, a merited inclusion to the squad.

Soudatt’s RF Prime teammate Kerisha Catlyn also received her debut selection and is a valued inclusion to the squad, her speed, power and finishing ability can support her senior teammates, and earn Barbados a positive result.