Lady Tridents defeat their Grenadian counterparts 2-1 | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior women’s football team received a confidence booster ahead of their Concacaf W Championship Qualification encounters versus El Salvador and Belize.

The Lady Tridents will complete their Group D fixtures with matches versus El Salvador on April 8 and on April 12 against Belize.

Last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf Barbados defeated Grenada 2-1 in an unofficial international friendly.

The Ladies from the spice isle are on island for immigration reasons and both teams took the opportunity to get some valuable time on the pitch.

Grenada are currently at the bottom of Group C with zero points from two matches while Barbados are third in Group D with one victory and one defeat.

After a goalless first half Marisa King sent Barbados ahead in the 64th minute. The combative midfielder converted from the penalty spot after Keldonna Jefferey handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Barbados seemed comfortable with their lead and was in control of the duel. However, in the 78th minute Chicago State University defender Keinelle Johnson was sent off by referee Jermaine Newsam.

Two minutes after Johnson’s expulsion Grenada levelled the score, courtesy of a goal from Sheranda Charles.

When a draw seemed imminent, a freekick by King from the right was partially cleared by the Grenadian defense, which allowed her to deliver the ball a second time, this the second attempt placed goalkeeper Tirana Williams in a bit of trouble and Alyssa Yard was on hand to nudge the ball over the line, after Williams misjudged the cross.