Lady Tridents defeat Aruba in Concacaf W Championship | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior women football team rebounded from their opening day defeat in the Concacaf W Championship with a commanding display, and more importantly a victory last night against Aruba.

The Lady Tridents defeated their Aruban counterparts 3-1 at the Estadio de Panamericano in the Dominican Republic and are now third in Group D with three points from two matches.

Barbados made their intentions clear from very early in the match. Soraya Toppin-Herbert won her challenge on Aruban defender Chameral Luitjes and quickly dribbled into the penalty area, then precisely placed her shot between the post and the outstretched left foot of goalkeeper Lyxienne Loopstok, in the 4th minute.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

The Tridents were technically superior and displayed this particularly in the midfield with Toppin-Herbert, Ashanee Thompson and Rianna Cyrus, who seemed comfortable on the ball and more offensively inclined than in the previous encounter versus Panama.

Barbados threatened the Aruban goal with some distance efforts and teasing crosses particularly from Tiffany White but could not get the ball beyond Loopstock.

Cyrus doubled Barbados’ lead in the 34th minute from the penalty spot.

Soraya Toppin-Herbert celebrates her goal in the 4th minute

Makela Alleyne received a pass from Cyrus in Aruba’s penalty area, side-stepped Loopstock and the burly goalkeeper mistimed her challenged, stopping Alleyne illegally and referee Carly Shaw-McClaren pointed to the spot.

Cyrus struck the resulting penalty low and hard into the bottom right-hand corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Into the break with a comfortable two-goal cushion, the Lady Tridents resumed the match with less enthusiasm than displayed in the first half and this allowed Aruba to pile on the pressure in the early stages of the second half.

This pressure was rewarded in the 68th minute as Vanessa Susanna completed a well-worked team goal by Aruba which saw some crisp, intricate passes completed by the front line.

Acacia Small battles with two Aruban players in their encounter at the Estadio Panamericano in the Dominican Republic

Barbados put the game beyond the reach of Aruba with a fine attacking play of their own in the 89th minute.

They referred to it as the “AX-connect”.

Former Alexandra Secondary School students Cyrus, Thompson and Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith combined brilliantly to score Barbados’ third goal.

Thompson played a pin-point pass over the Aruban defense to Cyrus who engaged the goalkeeper and then unselfishly played the ball across the box for the unmarked Burnett-Griffith to score into an open goal.

The Lady Tridents now look forward to their next fixtures on April 8 versus El Salvador and April 12 versus Belize.