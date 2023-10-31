Lady Tridents coach pleased with players performance versus Bermuda Loop Barbados

Head Coach of the Barbados senior women’s football team Mario Harte is satisfied with his team’s performance, after their last encounter in the Concacaf W Gold Cup qualifiers.

Last Friday evening at the Barbados Football Association Wildey Turf, Barbados and Bermuda played to an exciting 1-1 tie.

Coming into the clash, Bermuda appeared impenetrable after securing victories against the Dominican Republic (2-0) and St Vincent & the Grenadines (4-0), and claiming top spot in Group C of League B.

“We wanted to apply pressure to them and make them uncomfortable on the ball and create chances and be direct when we win the ball in the attacking third, and I found that we did that very well”

Not only have they been stingy in defense, but they have been collective in their goal scoring, with four different goal scorers converting their six goals.

Notable facts and statistics to consider for coach Harte, who said he had studied his opponents closely and conjured up a plan to take some points off the high-flying Bermudans.

Barbados faced an early onslaught from the guest and could have been down 1-0 in the 10th minute, if not for the goal post, as Leeds United forward Aaliyah Nolan’s shot was destined for the corner of the net.

Nolan was the second time lucky as she scored with her left foot in the 24th minute.

It would seem that Harte’s plan had been thwarted by the “Gombey Warriors”, but trust, perseverance, and a decision of tactical brilliance, rewarded the Lady Tridents with a goal in the 47th minute from center back Adrienne Forde.

“In the first half the ladies followed the game plan very well.

We wanted to apply pressure to them and make them uncomfortable on the ball and create chances and be direct when we win the ball in the attacking third, and I found that we did that very well.

The change wasn’t because of a bad performance by Cheyanna (Burnett-Griffith) . We discussed it yesterday, with Acacia (Small) also, that the first 11 may not be the team to take us over the line. They’re the team to shake up the opponents, and then in the second half we will have some fire coming in, and keep the pace going and the pressure on, and it worked out within two minutes of the second half”, said Harte.

Barbados will face Bermuda tomorrow in the return leg at 6:30 pm at the National Sports Center in front of what is expected to be a very boisterous home crowd in Hamilton.

Harte said his team is not intimidated and is looking forward to delivering a proud and patriotic performance.

“Away from home the mindset will be the same. We will put things in place to go after the win and more importantly fight to the final whistle.”