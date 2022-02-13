Lady Tridents boost squad for World Cup Qualifiers | Loop Barbados

Coach of the Barbados senior women’s football team Mario Harte has selected a mixture of youth and experience in his squad for the opening fixtures of the Concacaf W Championships against Panama and Aruba.

The Lady Tridents departed the island this morning, in route to Panama where they will contest the Group D favourites on February 17, then make their way to the Dominican Republic to face Aruba on February 22.

Barbados played Suriname a fortnight ago in two international friendly matches in Paramaribo, earning a 1-1 draw and 1-0 victory, despite missing some of their more seasoned squad members due to work commitments and COVID-19 logistical reasons.

However, Harte has compiled what seemingly is his strongest squad, with the most notable absence being former captain Shanice Stevenson who has over a decade of international experience.

Stevenson’s creativity and technical prowess will be missed but Harte has been able to acquire the services of Bahamas Football Association Director of Women’s Football Development, Soraya Toppin-Herbert, who is more than a capable replacement in the middle of the park or even as a winger.

Following an impressive debut season on the collegiate circuit with Feather River College, Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith can be expected to be one of the Tridents’ prime offensive assets on this assignment.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) duo Ashanee Thompson and Rianna Cyrus also return to the squad after missing the last assignment.

Harte, a former coach of the UWI women’s team knows this pair well and will be keen to add them to the Tridents’ attack along with Tiana Bynoe.

Despite conceding just once in their double-header in Suriname, the Tridents’ boss has increased and improved his defensive department by including wingbacks Tanija Maughn and Danielle Whitehall, and Chicago State University center back Keinelle Johnson.

Barbados Under 17 girls’ assistant coach Rhea Holder is also back in the squad and will offer quality competition and support for captain and goalkeeper Kamilah Burke.

Young, energetic, and combative midfielders Rayna Cummins and Daphne Watson-James have retained their places in the squad and can be Barbados’ secret weapons in these two opening encounters.

Barbados team: Kamillah Burke, Soraya Toppin-Herbert, Rhea Holder, Ashanee Thompson, Shonelle Stephen, Tamisha Marshall, Marissa King, Makela Alleyne, Rianna Cyrus, Tiffany White, Daphne Watson-James, Adrienne Forde, Moesha Goodman, Tanija Maughn, Brittany Branker-White, Keinelle Johnson, Danielle Whitehall, Kerisha Catlyn, Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith, Acacia Small, Rayna Cummins, Tiana Bynoe, Alyssa Yard.