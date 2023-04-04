Lady Tridents blank St Lucia 6-0 Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior women’s football team wrapped up their two-game series with St Lucia last Sunday evening at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, with another convincing victory.

The Lady Tridents followed up their Friday night 5-1 victory with a flawless 6-0 drubbing of their Caribbean counterparts.

St Lucia fielded what seemed like a very youthful and inexperienced team, which the Bajan ladies put to the sword, relentlessly.

Six different goal scorers were on the match report, with four of the goals coming in the first half.

Allen University forward Acacia Small opened the scoring for Barbados in the 17th minute, then another foreign-based forward doubled Barbados’ lead; Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith converting in the 25th minute from close range.

Barbados forward Acacia scored a goal in each of the matches over the weekend.

Four minutes later St Lucia’s goalkeeper Theon Auguste was taking the ball out her net again as Riana Cyrus scored Barbados’ third goal.

St Lucia offered some resistance, but their inexperienced showed with a number of critical, technical breakdowns, particularly in the attacking third.

Arnicka Louis tried to take the fight to the host but her individual strength and skill could not match the collective efforts of the Lady tridents.

Shanice Stevenson added to her two goals scored Friday night, with another long range effort in the 41st minute, to send Barbados into the break with a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Midfielder Shanice Stevenson scored three times over the weekend, and has now scored five goals in her last three encounters versus St Lucia.

Substitutes Kerisha Catlyn and Jessie Robinson capped off an impressive weekend for the Tridents when they scored in 76th and 87th minutes.