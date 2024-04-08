Labourer dies after being impaled in worksite accident Loop Barbados

A 51-year-old man has died after an accident at his worksite in Apes Hill, St James.

Police are at the scene.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media, the Service received a report that two men fell from a scaffolding whilst doing construction work on a building located at Apes Hill. This call came in about 8:20 am on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Inniss reported that the victim fell onto a piece of steel and was impaled. The Guyanese national who was also a resident in Barbados, died on the spot.

A second worker age 50, who also fell from the scaffolding was transported to hospital by ambulance. He was complaining of back pains and to his lower extremities.

The scaffolding was said to be approximately 30 – 40 feet high.

Police are still early in their investigations.