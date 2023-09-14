Labour Minister: Change cultural norms that support GBV Loop Barbados

Tackling gender-based violence in the workplace, starts with changing the cultural and social norms in Barbados and the rest of the Caribbean.

Minister of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector Relations, Colin Jordan made this point as he endorsed the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Workplace Policy Implementation Spotlight Project at Ocean 2 Beach Club and Spa on Wednesday, September 13.

The policy which is supported by the United Nations Population Fund and the European Union, is a joint initiative with the Caribbean Employers’ Confederation and the Caribbean Congress of Labour.

“Because we have a President who is a woman and a Prime Minister who is a woman, and a Director of Public Prosecutions who is a woman and a core of permanent secretaries and chief technical officers – most of whom are women – and the BEC [Barbados Employers Confederation] headed by women and a Barbados Private Sector Association headed by a woman and our largest worker organisation headed by a woman because of that, we cannot make the assumption that we have arrived because we haven’t.”

“And so, we have to go beyond having persons in position – that represents progress – but real meaningful progress will be when certain cultural practices and thinking actually changes,” remarked the Labour Minister.

Jordan noted that one in five people in the workplace have experienced violence and harassment, but numbers in the region could possibly be higher.

He urged more employers to come on board – joining eight regional companies that signed the declaration – and apply the policy document to their businesses.

“Government adds its voice to encouraging employers to use the document as a guide to develop a strong workplace policy on GBV, taking into context national laws and regulations and the nature of organisation,” said Jordan.

“The implementation and promotion of a GBV policy sends a strong signal of commitment from leaders and managers that there is zero tolerance for violence, harassment and discrimination. The joint policy outlines the responsibility of the employer to put systems and procedures to implement and enforce the policy,” he continued.

President of the Caribbean Employers’ Confederation, Wayne Chen shared that a 2021 International Labour Organisation (ILO) publication on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, reported that victims of workplace violence were afraid to come forward due to shame, guilt and a lack of trust.

He said that many organisations have failed to create safe spaces for victims, and contended that employers were not doing their best to ensure employees are comfortable.

“We must acknowledge that employees will not be their most productive, and our organisations reach their maximum potential from their invested resources of people, money, raw materials and whatever if their workers are not comfortable, if they feel threatened in their place of work,” the head of CEC pointed out.

“This is an important message that we have to send to employers across the region, that the maximum potential of their business will only be realised when everyone within the workplace feels comfortable and safe. we ask you to consider honestly if you are doing enough,” Chen emphasised.

Chen suggested creating accountability systems, and training and education programmes to ensure a victim-centred approach.

He added that following Wednesday’s launch, there will be online training and policies will be implemented to combat gender based violence in the workplace at the company level.

“We will encourage everyone to use creative policy implementation activities such as GBV awareness days, and self defence training,” he recommending, also adding that a database of all policies should be created and made accessible to future signatory agencies.

Eight companies from Barbados,Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda signed the declaration and committed to addressing GBV in the workplace on Wednesday.