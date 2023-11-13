Labour Law: How much should Bajan employees be paid on closed holidays Loop Barbados

With two closed days under Barbados’ labour laws in these last two months of the year, Loop is educating employees on their rights.

So let’s help clarify for new employees and any employees who may have been unaware despite their years of employment.

All closed days are public holidays, but not all public holidays are closed days. On these public holidays, to operate, unless exempted, the employer or proprietor must apply for a licence to operate from the Ministry of Labour.

What are the upcoming closed days in the final quarter of the year?

Independence Day and Christmas Day are two of the four closed days stipulated by the Shops Act, 2015.

What are the four closed days in the Shops Act?

The full list of closed days are Independence Day, Christmas Day, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Are closed days the only Public Holidays?

No

What are the Public Holidays in Barbados?

According to the First Schedule of the Public Holidays Act, Cap. 352 the Public Holidays are:

1. The 1st January, being New Year’s Day, if a week day;

2. The 21st January, being Errol Barrow Day, if a week day;

3. Good Friday;

4. Easter Monday;

5. The 28th April, being National Heroes Day, if a week day;

6. The 1st May, being Labour Day, if a week day;

7. Whit Monday;

8. The 1st August, being Emancipation Day, if a week day;

9. The first Monday in August;

10. The 30th November, being Independence Day, if a week day;

11. The 25th December;

12. The 26th December, if a week day.

How should employees be paid on the closed days and public holidays according to the Act?

Employers are reminded that an employee is entitled to be paid not less than twice the amount of their ordinary rate of pay if he/she is required to work on his/her day off or on a public holiday.

For further information, persons may contact the Labour Department at one of the following numbers: 535-1528, 535-1503, 832-0534, 832-0535, 832-0536, 832-0538, 832-0477 and 832-0478 or by emailing [email protected]