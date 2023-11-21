Labour Law: Employees in Barbados do not have to work overtime Loop Barbados

Employees according to Barbados labour laws cannot be forced to work outside of their standard work period.

In this series ‘Labour Law’ Loop is working to better educate employees and potential employees on their rights as an employee.

According to the Holidays with Pay Act, 2017, “standard work period” means the time period or fixed hours stipulated in the contract of employment and includes the required hours of work which comprises a work day, as well as the required work days.

Therefore, as it pertains to overtime, which falls outside of the agreed standard work period, employees can agree or disagree to take on additional hours according the law.

Under the Shops Act, 2015, it is not compulsory for employees to work extended shifts.

How can employer ask an employee to work overtime?

The Shop Act states reasonable prior notice should be given to employees who are required to work additional hours.

Can an employer ask an employee at the last-minute to work extra hours?

The Shops Act gives provision unless the request is made in unforeseen circumstances.

Can an employee who commits to work overtime, change his or her mind later and refuse?

Yes. However, the Shops Act states employees should also provide adequate notice to employers when previously agreed periods of overtime cannot be worked.

For further information, persons may contact the Labour Department at one of the following numbers: 535-1528, 535-1503, 832-0534, 832-0535, 832-0536, 832-0538, 832-0477 and 832-0478 or by emailing [email protected]