Labour issues will be championed by Senator Gregory Nicholls | Loop Barbados

Now a Senator once more, but Gregory Nicholls is still a lawyer at heart and by profession and he will not be neglecting his clients who are trying to attain decent working conditions and pay in the local labour force.

Making this promise after he took the Oath before President Dame Sandra Mason, witnesses and his mother Norma Nicholls and wife Nesha Raja, Nicholls told the media at State House that the people he served before this appointment will not be cast aside.

He said he is “committed ” to his clients, and “in the Senate, my appointment does not take me out of the vanguard fight for workers’ rights and working people’s rights in Barbados.”

He said, in fact, in addition to his previous experience as a Senator from 2003 to 2008, he knows his contributions will also be impacted by “the work that I have been doing in terms of representing workers as an attorney-at-law and staying on top of labour issues in relation to how workers are treated.”

Furthermore, he pledged that from as early as his first speech when he gets to participate in and vote on this year’s Appropriation Bill currently before the Upper House for consideration, “It is something I will address in the Estimates debate.”

All in all, he said on the topic of labour he sees himself as in a position now to not only deal with labour issues but to help the government create and craft policies that will help improve work conditions in Barbados.

Asked if his first speech is prepared for this week already, he said that he has reflected on it and talked with friends to have ideas, but he has to get through the hundreds of pages of documents delivered to him last evening.