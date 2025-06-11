APRM challenges Fitch’s downgrade of Afreximbank Renowned UWI Emerita Professor Hazel Simmons-McDonald passes away One dead in collision at Pollards, St Philip Public schools to close for mid-term break on June 6 Man found dead in church car park Small craft advisory for Barbados as winds push swell heights
LA mayor announces curfew amid protests over Trump’s immigration crackdown 

10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a small part of downtown Los Angeles amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The curfew will apply to an area of one square mile and be effect from 8 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday, local time, Bass said during a news conference.

“Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted and I think if you drive through downtown LA, the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties,” Bass said.

“So my message to you is: If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted.”

More to follow…

 

