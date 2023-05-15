Kyrique wins Baje To The World Season 3 Loop Barbados

Kyrique Alleyne is the Baje To The World Season 3 winner.

The 19-year-old reigned victorious on Sunday evening and walked away from the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium with $20,000 in cash, a production deal, a staycation at the Hilton Hotel, a $200 voucher from Massy Stores, and the opportunity to tour with international soca artiste Destra Garcia.

Performing Tarrus Riley’s “Just The Way You Are” and a Soca Medley, Kyrique’s infectious personality and soulful voice earned the love of the audience and positive comments from analysts Admiral Nelson and Cassandra Samuels.

Kyrique was also awarded the “most dynamic” performer of the night and earned an additional $1,000 in cash.

The 14-year-old Kymani Devonish, also known as the Shoman, was a clear crowd favourite. The young man delivered two flawless performances of Hillsong United’s “Oceans” and a Soca Medley, which ultimately earned him second position, $10,000 in cash, a staycation at the Hilton Hotel and a $200 voucher from Massy Stores.

Third place went to 21-year-old Shaquan Smith, who despite a slight hiccup during his rendition of Tamela Mann’s “Take Me To The King”, earned himself $5,000 in cash, a staycation at the Hilton Hotel and a $200 voucher from Massy Stores.

Another singer, 11-year-old Skyydrive wowed the crowd and received a standing ovation during her amazing rendition of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”. However, her performance of Edwin Yearwood’s “Home Sweet Home” fell short and seemingly cost her her spot in the top three.

Other contestants Asanta Blossom, Emari, Neisha, Yahandje, Cyndi Celeste, and Neffi delivered commendable performances, however, they were were not enough to earn them the top prizes on this occasion.

The talent show culminated just after 12am, with a shared performance from the newly crowned winner and Destra Garcia.