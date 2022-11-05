Ky-Mani Marley Arrested In Florida For Driving On Suspended License

Reggae singer Ky-Mani Marley was arrested by the Pembroke Pines Police Department during a traffic stop on Thursday in Florida for driving on a suspended license.

The Jamaican actor/musician, who is said to have tried to post bail on Thursday night, is facing a two-month jail sentence and could be fined up to US$500, given that he is a first-time offender. In Florida, a second offense could see that fine increased to $1000, and jail time could end up being a year behind bars.

Broward Sheriff Office Public Information Office senior officer, Carey Codd, confirmed Friday morning the reports of the arrest and mentioned that jail records showed that Marley is out of custody.

The Grammy nominee rose to prominence with his raw, unadulterated, gruff sound, which captures the listener and reverberates the essence of his life story. The 46-year-old has produced notable songs such as “Dear Dad,” “I Pray,” “Ghetto Soldier,” as well as “Fist Full of Dollars.”

Marley has also built a career as an actor, starring alongside fellow Reggae artiste Spragga Benz in the iconic Jamaican film Shottas in 2002.

Ky-Mani Marley is Bob Marley’s second eldest son, and unlike his brothers, who are primarily reggae musicians, he went into acting and film production at an early age. Despite being more famous for his many movie roles, Ky-Mani is still as prolific as his brothers on the microphone.

Ky-Mani Marley is currently out on bail.