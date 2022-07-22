Krosfyah Pop Up: The Crop Over edition returns | Loop Barbados

The sweetest summer festival just got sweeter for Krosfyah fans!

This Friday night, July 22, Krosfyah takes its pop-up action to the Ball Park Entertainment Centre in Christ Church where soca lovers will get to see Edwin and his Fyyaahh Krew in action.

This will be the second such pop-up party for the year, with the first taking place earlier in January. The January pop-up, which was initially scheduled to ring in the new year on January 1 had to be pushed back due to some members falling ill with COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, the band has not done any major events since December 2019.

Owner of Live Wire Entertainment, Ingrid Holder, who manages the premier soca band, told Loop Entertainment that fans have grown to love the band’s pop-up parties and do not hesitate to ‘pop-up’ and show their support. It was a concept that originated about four years ago.

“I created the pop-up and the big soca pop-up party from 2018. Our very first pop-up was at Ball Park in April 2018 and then we went to various venues. People kept asking for pop-ups since the last one we had in January at Halo,” Holder explained.

Fans and supporters of the well-established band will get just what they crave for Crop Over, nothing but great music and good vibes.

“This is our very first major pop-up party without restrictions and we are very excited and look forward to a very exciting crowd and good vibes,” Holder assured.

The band’s manager expressed her gratitude to everyone who has supported the band throughout the years. The Krosfyah pop-ups, which is an internal production and the brainchild of Holder, typically occur at intervals throughout the year and support is always forthcoming whenever one is announced.

“The response has been extremely good. The early bird bands went really fast and we are looking forward to a good show,” Holder added.

Fans can look forward to their favourite tunes from the band and they will also be treated to some of Edwin Yearwood’s latest releases from Lokk it Afff, his new and final record with VP Records. He has released five new tunes already for the season.

In addition, Leadpipe and Saddis, who also fall under the Live Wire Entertainment brand, will also be on the night’s cast and are set to be their usual entertaining selves. They will also be performing past and present releases from their extensive catalogue.

While this pop-up may be the only major event Krosfyah holds during the Crop Over season, Holder hinted that fans could be in for more action as the year rolls on.

“We just ‘pop-up’. We may have something around Independence or we may just pop up on a random Friday night, like tonight. So definitely, the brand will continue. Edwin Yearwood and the Fyyaahh Krew is always good vibes. We might even take the pop-up brand overseas soon,” she teased.

So, Krosfyah massive, wherever you may be, Holder assures the pop-up party will always be a ‘good time’.