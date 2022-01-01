Krosfyah pop-up party postponed | Loop Barbados

COVID-19 has struck popular soca band Krosfyah, causing the postponement of their highly anticipated pop-up party.

Fans and supporters of the band will now have to wait until January 21 instead, the new date on which the event will occur. The show was originally scheduled for today, January 1, 2022.

In a press release, Manager of Live Wire Entertainment Ingrid Holder who also manages the band stated:

“It is with great regret that the management of Live Wire Entertainment and Halo Ultra Lounge, St Lawrence Gap, announce the postponement of The Big Soca Pop Up Party “Jump Start” featuring Krosfyah slated for today, Jan 1, 2022. Sadly, we have been informed that two persons who work with the band have tested positive for COVID-19.”

The correspondence went on to say that all band members “have opted to do the responsible thing” and were all currently self-quarantining.

Ticket holders were assured that tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date but persons who purchased early bird $60 ones and wished to be refunded were asked to call 246-245-8686. Refunds for tickets purchased online would be facilitated via email by contacting [email protected].

“Live Wire Entertainment, Halo Ultra Lounge and Krosfyah take this opportunity to express sincere regret at the unfortunate turn of events. We do apologise to all of our patrons. We wish you all a blessed New Year, thank you for your patronage and we look forward to staging this event in a safe environment at a later date,” the statement concluded.