Krosfyah massive assembles on Jan 1 | Loop Barbados

Krosfyah fans will get an opportunity to ‘Jumpstart’ the new year with the popular, well-loved band as soon as 2022 rolls in.

Following on from last year’s disappointment when the band’s 31st celebration had to be cancelled after all events were banned due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the start of the new year looks promising for the Krosfyah’s faithful fans and supporters.

Owner of Live Wire Entertainment, Ingrid Holder, who manages the premier soca band told Loop Entertainment that the pop-up party coincides with the band’s 32nd anniversary in the entertainment business.

“Krosfyah celebrates 32 years December 31, 2021, and we will be jumpstarting 2022 with the big soca pop-up party titled ‘Jump Start’ on Saturday, January 1 at Halo Ultra Lounge formerly the Ship Inn in the Gap.”

In addition, she expressed gratitude to fans, sponsors and family members for their continued support especially over the last two years as COVID-19 had brought the industry to a standstill.

“Thanks, especially to the fans and supporters who have been there from day one to year 32 with us. We love you and appreciate you. Blessings, love and light from Edwin Yearwood and the Krosfyah band, Live Wire Entertainment,” she said.

Krosfyah’s lead singer, Edwin ‘De General’ Yearwood, was cautiously excited about the reopening of the sector.

“As an artist, it’s a very good feeling to have the entertainment sector reopened, however, we still need to be careful as it’s going to take some time to really get back out there fully,” he shared.

Yearwood echoed Holder’s sentiments about the level of love and support the band continues to receive.

“I’m very thankful and grateful to have had the support we have had for so many years and be still relevant in these times. I’m even more pleased that over time we have been able to contribute in many positive ways, pushing mostly positive music and conscious music. Speaking the truth through music never gets old,” he reflected.

The highly successful band, known for its many soca hits, is more than ready to thrill fans in its customary Krosfyah fashion on January 1.

“As for the fans who’ve supported the band for so many years, it is a career dream come through to be able to be a part of one band throughout and have that passion together to transmit to fans who have stayed with us from generation to generation. It’s always something to smile about when I see parents party with their now-grown children and they all sing along with us,” De General stated.

The six-hour event is set to bring the Gap alive, commencing at 5 pm and concluding one hour before curfew takes effect.