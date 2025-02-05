Kraigg’s warning: Avoid the ‘one bad hour’

Kensington Oval is expected to be ‘lit’ today as day-night cricket makes a long-awaited return to the historic venue.

Barbados Pride, under fresh leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite and including a few new faces, will play the inexperienced West Indies Academy. The occasion is the pink-ball match, which starts at 1 p.m., as the organisers attempt to excite the fan base with the lure of “hell-for-pink-leather” over the next four days.

Barbados skipper Brathwaite is not quite buying into the hullabaloo and hoopla surrounding the unpredictability of the pink-ball under floodlights. He wants his team to “keep it simple” and simply play the traditional game of attrition and grind as they try to get their first win of the season.

Brathwaite, a man of immense experience and measured approach, reminded his charges that one bad hour can lead to capitulation, as the Pride experienced last week when they were soundly beaten by 10 wickets by hosts Guyana Harpy Eagle. (PS)

