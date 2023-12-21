KPMG plants 50 trees to honour golden anniversary Loop Barbados

The employees of KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean came together to plant 50 trees at two public primary schools.

The tree planting at the St Lawrence Primary and Arthur Smith Primary schools on Thursday, December 14, was part of the firm’s commitment to environmental stewardship and celebration of its 50th anniversary year.

“We are thrilled to have contributed to our community’s environmental wellbeing by planting these 50 trees,” said Christopher Brome, Partner and Head of Corporate Citizenship at KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

“This initiative embodies our commitment to actively engage in initiatives that make a real difference in our local environment,” he added.

The tree planting initiative symbolises a tangible step towards sustainability and underscores the organisation’s commitment to preserving the environment for future generations.

In addition to the tree planting, KPMG also engaged in a collaborative effort to further enhance the school environment by painting sections of the perimeter walls at St Lawrence Primary School.