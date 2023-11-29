Kooyman Christmas Market supports local businesses Loop Barbados

Supporting local business, evoking community spirit and good ole’ Christmas fun will converge at Kooyman’s annual Christmas Market this weekend.

The Kendall Hill, Christ Church Megastore ushers in the Yuletide festivities on Saturday, December 2 by offering vendors additional space to promote and sell their goods.

Charlene Mullin, marketing officer at Kooyman, said the goal was to revive and restore the value of community and togetherness that had always been integral to a traditional Bajan Christmas.

“Our vision for the Christmas Market this year is to foster a sense of togetherness within our community and provide a marketplace for local vendors to have an additional opportunity to share in the joys of the season and get some tangible benefit. Christmas is a perfect time for us to show our support for these vendors who, with their traditional Bajan fare, play an essential role in maintaining that uniquely Barbadian Christmas spirit and feeling.

The marketing officer said that in addition to promoting family and the spirit of community, it was also important to remember how many small vendors and entrepreneurs relied on the commercial opportunities of Christmas.

More than just a marketplace, the Kooyman Christmas Market promises an enchanting experience for the entire family with free activities such as a jumping tent, Santa meet-and-greets, a whimsical photo booth, and talented artists providing face painting and body art, all adding to the joyous atmosphere.

“We are encouraging customers and Barbadians to embrace the spirit of the season with us at Kooyman. Bring the children along; there will be lots of fun and frolic with Santa and our entertaining Christmas clowns. There will also be complimentary treats, seasonal music, entertainment and special Christmas giveaways to make the holiday shopping experience extra special.”