Koffee talks Christmas traditions, diet, music, mental health Loop Barbados

Koffee is hilariously down-to-Earth.

Interviewing the Jamaican Reggae artiste who is carving a niche of sorts for herself, was nothing but laughter, good vibes and great flow.

It felt like two friends chatting after not seeing each other for a minute.

Koffee, real name Mikayla Simpson, sharedvsome secrets about her diet and lifestyle. Belueve it or not, she was trying to be a pescatarian but with each meal she’s been picking back up another meat each time it seems. In her own words, “It’s going down hill.”

The 23-year-old Grammy Award-winning artiste is in Barbados to perform for the first time. It’s actually her third time touching down in the 246 but the first two times she was barely stopping over to continue her trip. Chatting and laughing, she said that she is promising to deliver the Koffee people love, but she’s brewing a twist for this first Twisted Entertainment-hosting of Hennessy Artistry. She said she’s going to do something a little different and hopes the audience at Kensington Oval loves it.

Koffee and Kerri

Talking to Koffee it was easy and obvious to see that she has grown mightily in confidence since coming on to the scene. Yet in this face-paced industry, despite being small in stature she has found the right ways and people to keep her grounded and centered.

This is December and as millions if not billions look forward to Christmas, the Gifted singer confessed she’s not a huge Christmas fan but can’t wait to spend time with her family and eat whatever her mum cooks. As we said, don’t let the locs fool you.

Watch the video for the full interview.