Kodak Black Changing His Cars Color, Says Police Profiling Him After Arrest

Kodak Black says police are profiling him on the streets of Florida so he is taking a major step to protect himself.

Kodak Black was arrested on Friday in South Florida during a traffic stop, and he was charged with drug trafficking after he was found with stashes of pills.

The Pompano Beach rapper was held at Broward County jail until Sunday when he received bond. It’s unclear if his latest charges have violated his parole conditions in being granted clemency, but the rapper had a lot to say on release.

On his Instagram account, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, reacted to the latest arrest as he shared a mug shot from a past arrest. “SMH ! Not Again,” he captioned the photos.

He also said that he is being targeted by cops and will have to change out some things with his car, so it is not easily identified.

“Gotta Take The Wrap Off The Maybach Kuz Ion Wanna B Followed! They Already Know It’s Me, I Can’t Roll In Peace & I Ain’t Tryna B Bothered #RUNTHISTAG,” he wrote on another post with him wearing a T-Shirt with a made-up tag.

The rapper also shared a promotion for his new song “Usain Boo,” where he said the police were affecting his fan base with the recent arrest.

“USAIN BOO OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW !!! Sorry Fa The Wait I Was Adding More Shit To It But I Wanted To Drop Sumn Fa My Fans Since The Pigs Tryna Discourage Y’all,” he wrote with the pig emoji.

The rapper is on the hook after he was pulled over for a traffic stop where officers found 30+ Oxycodone pills and over $50,000 in cash.

The rapper reportedly had an expired tag and illegal window tints.

New reports are that when he was stopped, cops reportedly smelled weed coming from the bulletproof SUV.

A photo showing a shirtless Kodak Black sitting in the middle of the road while a cop appears to be guarding or holding him still went viral on Friday evening.

In the meantime, it’s unclear what this means for Kodak Black, who had mandated drug therapy sessions following his release from jail in 2021, and whether he might have violated parole conditions over his release.