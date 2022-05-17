Know your numbers: Ross University raising awareness of hypertension | Loop Barbados

Ross University doctors, lecturers and students were out in the community over the weekend and today to raise awareness in recognition of World Hypertension Day 2022, May 17.

Instructor of Anatomy, Faculty of Anatomical Sciences, Department of Medical Foundations Dr Jos? G?mez was the head organiser of the outreach initiative in conjunction with the Office of External Affairs.

Ross students conducted free blood pressure checks and talked persons through their results. Doctors assisted once patients were found to be outside the normal range.

Loop chatted with Dr G?mez who said that they were generally seeing normal pressure readings but also noting high and low recordings amongst volunteers. The checks were free in the malls. In the cases of alarming readings, Dr G?mez said that two things were apparent, either the individual had no clue or he or she was not taking their prescribed medications.”

But additionally, he said, “Any blood pressure reading that we are finding elevated, we’re directing them to their family doctor.”

Asked what advice, he has for young persons with hypertension in their family, Dr G?mez said it’s important to control the risk factors such as sodium or salt intake and alcohol consumption. Meanwhile, because hypertension is “a silent killer” he called on individuals to exercise and practice activities such as mindful breathing to combat high blood pressure.