Know your hurricane shelters Loop Barbados

In anticipation of hurricane season, residents are cautioned to retrofit their homes as part their preparedness plan.

However, for those who live in vulnerable houses, the Department of Emergency Management has advised to take shelter elsewhere – at an emergency shelter.

Barbados has 18 public Category One shelters and 12 approved, privately owned shelters that can be used during a hurricane or other emergency event.

There are 43 public Category Two shelters and 16 that are privately owned.

During the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season press conference on June 1, Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams strongly recommended that citizens go the nearest shelter if their homes were at risk.

“If you know your house is vulnerable, when you are advised that the storm is going to hit us, pick up the things that you pre-packed and make your way to the nearest shelter. You can go back and check your house after,” said the Minister.

The Department of Emergency Management has listed the following as the emergency shelters for 2023.

Category 1

Blackman and Gollop Primary School (wheelchair access)

Christ Church Foundation (wheelchair access)

Gordon Walters Primary School

St Christopher Primary School (wheelchair access)

Cuthbert Moore Primary School (wheelchair access)

Gordon Greenidge Primary School (wheelchair access)

Queen’s College

The Lodge School (wheelchair access)

Tamarind Hall Library – Eric Holder Municipal Complex (wheelchair access)

Combermere School

Harrison College

Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (wheelchair access)

The University of West Indies (wheelchair access)

Coleridge and Parry School (wheelchair access)

Roland Edwards Primary School

Hilda Skeene Primary School (wheelchair access)

Hillaby/Turners Hall Primary School (wheelchair access)

Lester Vaughan (wheelchair access)

Dunamis Outreach Ministries of the Wesleyan Holiness Church (wheelchair access)

Hillaby Seventh Day Adventist Church (wheelchair access)

Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church (wheelchair access)

Church of God Orange Hill

Connell Town Pentecostal House of Prayer (wheelchair access)

William Donald George Parish Centre/St. Lucy Parish Church (wheelchair access)

Black Rock Seventh Day Adventist Church (wheelchair access)

Dalkeith Methodist Church (wheelchair access)

Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church

St. Barnabas Senior Citizens Centre

Ruby Church of the Nazarene (wheelchair access)

Six Roads Church of Christ

Category 2

Arthur Smith Primary School

Christ Church Girls School

Deighton Griffith School

Milton Lynch Primary School

St. Bartholomew Primary School

A. DaCosta Edwards Primary School

Ellerton Primary School

St. George Primary School

St. George Secondary

Good Shepherd Primary School

St. Silas Primary School

West Terrace Primary School

Mount Tabor Primary School

St. Margaret’s Primary School

St. John Primary School

Grantley Adams Memorial

St. Bernard Primary School

St. Joseph Primary School

Daryll Jordan Secondary

Ignatius Byer Primary School

Selah Primary School

Barbados Community College

Bay Primary School

Charles F. Broome Memorial

The Ellerslie School

George Lamming Primary School

Grantley Prescod Memorial

Grazettes Primary School

Hindsbury Primary School

Lawrence T Gay Memorial

Luther Thorne Memorial

Parkinson Memorial

Springer Memorial

St. Ambrose Primary School

St Leonard’s Boys School

The St Michael School

Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School

Bayley’s Primary School

Princess Margaret Secondary

Reynold Weeks Primary School

Holy Innocents Primary School

Sharon Primary School

Welches Primary School

Cane Vale Seventh Day Adventist Church

Hawthorn Methodist Church

Ivan Harewood Centre (Christ Church Parish Church)

Salvation Army Church (Wotton)

St. Christopher Anglican Church

St. Matthias Church

Bennett’s Temple United Holy Church of America

Salvation Army Checker Hall Church

St. Clement’s Centre (St. Clement’s Anglican Church)

People’s Cathedral Primary School

St. Matthew’s Church

The Salvation Army Lighthouse Centre (Women & Children Only)

St. Philip-the-Less Anglican Church

Gemswick Nazarene Church

St. Catherine’s Church