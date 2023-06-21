Know your hurricane shelters Loop Barbados

In anticipation of hurricane season, residents are cautioned to retrofit their homes as part their preparedness plan.
However, for those who live in vulnerable houses, the Department of Emergency Management has advised to take shelter elsewhere – at an emergency shelter.
Barbados has 18 public Category One shelters and 12 approved, privately owned shelters that can be used during a hurricane or other emergency event.
There are 43 public Category Two shelters and 16 that are privately owned.
During the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season press conference on June 1, Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams strongly recommended that citizens go the nearest shelter if their homes were at risk.
“If you know your house is vulnerable, when you are advised that the storm is going to hit us, pick up the things that you pre-packed and make your way to the nearest shelter. You can go back and check your house after,” said the Minister.
The Department of Emergency Management has listed the following as the emergency shelters for 2023.
Category 1
Blackman and Gollop Primary School (wheelchair access)
Christ Church Foundation (wheelchair access)
Gordon Walters Primary School
St Christopher Primary School (wheelchair access)
Cuthbert Moore Primary School (wheelchair access)
Gordon Greenidge Primary School (wheelchair access)
Queen’s College
The Lodge School (wheelchair access)
Tamarind Hall Library – Eric Holder Municipal Complex (wheelchair access)
Combermere School
Harrison College
Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (wheelchair access)
The University of West Indies (wheelchair access)
Coleridge and Parry School (wheelchair access)
Roland Edwards Primary School
Hilda Skeene Primary School (wheelchair access)
Hillaby/Turners Hall Primary School (wheelchair access)
Lester Vaughan (wheelchair access)
Dunamis Outreach Ministries of the Wesleyan Holiness Church (wheelchair access)
Hillaby Seventh Day Adventist Church (wheelchair access)
Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church (wheelchair access)
Church of God Orange Hill
Connell Town Pentecostal House of Prayer (wheelchair access)
William Donald George Parish Centre/St. Lucy Parish Church (wheelchair access)
Black Rock Seventh Day Adventist Church (wheelchair access)
Dalkeith Methodist Church (wheelchair access)
Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church
St. Barnabas Senior Citizens Centre
Ruby Church of the Nazarene (wheelchair access)
Six Roads Church of Christ
Category 2
Arthur Smith Primary School
Christ Church Girls School
Deighton Griffith School
Milton Lynch Primary School
St. Bartholomew Primary School
A. DaCosta Edwards Primary School
Ellerton Primary School
St. George Primary School
St. George Secondary
Good Shepherd Primary School
St. Silas Primary School
West Terrace Primary School
Mount Tabor Primary School
St. Margaret’s Primary School
St. John Primary School
Grantley Adams Memorial
St. Bernard Primary School
St. Joseph Primary School
Daryll Jordan Secondary
Ignatius Byer Primary School
Selah Primary School
Barbados Community College
Bay Primary School
Charles F. Broome Memorial
The Ellerslie School
George Lamming Primary School
Grantley Prescod Memorial
Grazettes Primary School
Hindsbury Primary School
Lawrence T Gay Memorial
Luther Thorne Memorial
Parkinson Memorial
Springer Memorial
St. Ambrose Primary School
St Leonard’s Boys School
The St Michael School
Wilkie Cumberbatch Primary School
Bayley’s Primary School
Princess Margaret Secondary
Reynold Weeks Primary School
Holy Innocents Primary School
Sharon Primary School
Welches Primary School
Cane Vale Seventh Day Adventist Church
Hawthorn Methodist Church
Ivan Harewood Centre (Christ Church Parish Church)
Salvation Army Church (Wotton)
St. Christopher Anglican Church
St. Matthias Church
Bennett’s Temple United Holy Church of America
Salvation Army Checker Hall Church
St. Clement’s Centre (St. Clement’s Anglican Church)
People’s Cathedral Primary School
St. Matthew’s Church
The Salvation Army Lighthouse Centre (Women & Children Only)
St. Philip-the-Less Anglican Church
Gemswick Nazarene Church
St. Catherine’s Church