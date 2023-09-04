Knight Riders beat Tallawahs in dramatic climax Loop Barbados

Trinbago Knight Riders recorded a two-run win over defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

It was an exciting 10am match at Kensington Oval in Barbados on the last day of the Phase 3 fixtures.

Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and chose to field first, producing a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Trinbago Knight Riders to 142/8 after 20 overs.

Kelvin Pitman, making his CPL debut, had an outstanding game as he took three wickets, including that of the opposing captain, Kieron Pollard.

The Tallawahs would have a bright start to their chase but would lose four wickets in the first ten overs to find themselves in trouble.

Waqar Salamkheil and Andre Russell would prove decisive, taking five wickets between them and restricting runs as the Tallawahs faltered to 139/7, losing by just 2 runs.

The Jamaican franchise got off to an ideal start to the game with experienced seamer Mohammad Amir delivering an opening maiden over.

Openers Martin Guptil and Mark Deyal would however bat through the powerplay and build a solid foundation for the Knight Riders innings with a 58-run partnership.

The complexion of the tie would then completely change as the Knight Riders lost three wickets, including that of Nicholas Pooran, for just five runs. Kelvin Pitman, on debut for the Tallawahs, took two of those wickets within the same over in a brilliant display.

The Knight Riders’ attempt to accelerate the scoring was derailed as they would lose five wickets in the last five overs to finish on 142/8.

Jamaica Tallawahs opened their chase with captain Brandon King and Alex Hales, the duo also batting through the powerplay as they put on a 57-run partnership.

Brandon King lost his wicket to the leg-spin of Salamkheil; Jermaine Blackwood was also dismissed four balls later to a super Nicholas Pooran catch, and when Shamarh Brooks departed the very next ball, the Tallawahs looked in trouble at 58/3.

More wickets would tumble and despite a late flurry of runs from Chris Green and Imad Wasim, they would ultimately lose by two runs in a nail-biting finish.

Trinbago Knight Riders will look to continue their winning form as they play their next four games in front of a home crowd.

Summarized scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 142/8 (Pollard 33, Tucker 30, Deyal 30; Amir 3/20, Pitman 3/27) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 139/7 (King 36, Green 32; Russell 3/34, Salamkheil 2/21) by 2 runs