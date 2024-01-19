Knife attack at clinic unacceptable: BNA stands with and for nurses Loop Barbados

One nurse at the St Philip Polyclinic in Six Roads found herself in a stand-off with a knife-weilding patient this month and the Barbados Nurses Association (BNA) strongly condemns the incident of violence.

In a statement by BNA President Fay Parris, the fact that a nurse at the St Philip Polyclinic, had a patient threaten her with a knife is “unacceptable and intolerable and puts the lives and safety of our patients, nurses, doctors and other health professionals at risk.”

Without having the figures, but asserting that even one incident of violence targeting a healthcare professional is one too many, Parris contends, “Violent incidents like this have been happening too often, with no structured response, support for the nurses or policies to prevent and follow after an incident occurs. Violence and harassment in the world of work is a human rights violation that affects the dignity, health and safety of workers and undermines the quality of healthcare services.”

To this end, Parris says that the BNA fully supports the traumatised workers and she hopes that this incident, though unfortunate would be a catalyst for positive and necessary changes.

Demand for improved safety

“We demand that the Government take immediate and effective measures to prevent such incidents from happening again and to ensure a safe and secure working environment for our frontline workers.

“The BNA calls for installing metal detectors at all polyclinics and health facilities, as well as increased security personnel and surveillance cameras.”

Understanding the impact of incidents like this holistically, she also added, “We also urge the Government to provide adequate mental health support and counselling for our nurses and health professionals who have been traumatised by this or any other violent incident…

“The BNA stands in solidarity with the nurse who was threatened and with all our nurses and health professionals who work tirelessly and selflessly to provide quality care to the public. BNA supports the nurses in their call for the ability to access counselling on Friday, January 19, 2024, with no obligations to work as they seek time to heal.”

What can be done now

Regardless of talks about budget and logistics and long planning meetings which means the workers would remain in the same unsafe environment, Parris proposed solutions for now and the future.

“The short-term solution is to have additional security with hand-held metal detectors so they can feel safe to return to work and an intensive review of the plant with implemented security recommendations.

“The Association strongly recommends that this be extended to all polyclinics and healthcare organisations to protect patients, nurses and all healthcare workers against the upsurge of violence that exists in our society today.”

And at the policy level, the BNA wants the laws in operation to legally protect its members. “The BNA calls on the Government of Barbados to ratify and implement the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190) and its accompanying Recommendation (No. 206), which provide a comprehensive framework for preventing and addressing violence and harassment in the world of work. The BNA also urges the Government to ratify and implement the ILO Nursing Personnel Convention, 1977 (No. 149) and its accompanying Recommendation (No. 157), which sets standards for the working conditions of nursing personnel.”

Even as it relates to the local legislative protection, she added, “The BNA further appeals to the Government to ensure adequate occupational safety and health measures to protect nurses and other health workers in accordance with the Health and Safety at Work Act and that they have access to effective remedies and support services in case of violence and harassment.”