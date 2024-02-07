Kman 6ixx arrested for alleged gang membership in Trinidad Loop Barbados

A Trinidadian recording artist was granted TT $40,000 bail with a surety, when he appeared before Master Magaret Sookraj-Goswami at the North High Court on Monday, February 5, 2024, after he was charged with gang-related offences.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said Kashif Sankar, popularly known as Kman 6ixx, was charged with offences under the Anti-Gang Act 4 of 2021, specifically:

1. Being a Gang Member Contrary to Section 5 (1)(b).

2. Professing to being a gang member contrary to Section 5(1)(d).

Sankar along with Nikita Payne, and Aryan Sankar were jointly charged for the offence of Possession of Ammunition.

Police said the arrest and charges stem from an extensive investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Gang Enforcement Team into videos posted on social media platforms by the artiste.

The inquiry, which began in March 2023, focused on Kman 6ixx’s activities.

According to police, he was “observed singing and using expressive gestures in videos that seemingly incited violence and promoted the Sixx gang, accompanied by his alleged self-professed affiliation as a gang member to intimidate the public.”

Officers from the Special Investigations Unit on Friday, in collaboration with various units conducted a targeted operation at the Clifton Lane, St Paul Street, Port-of-Spain area.

The officers executed a warrant at Kashif Sankar’s residence, which led to his arrest along with two women for the possession of ammunition.

After the arrests, inquiries were conducted by various agencies, both within and outside the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. After the investigation was concluded, an audience was held with Senior Superintendent Paponette and Legal Officer Ali of the SIU.

Instructions were received to lay charges against the accused.

The two women were both granted bail with one surety in the sum of TT $10,000.