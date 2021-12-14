Kiwanis offer a helping hand this Yuletide season | Loop Barbados

Kiwanis Club of Barbados South continues its efforts to help vulnerable groups during this Yuletide season.

In recognition of International Disabilities Day which was celebrated on December 3, the organisation donated two hampers to the National Disabilities Unit to assist persons living with disabilities.

President of Kiwanis Club of Barbados South Deanzer Roberts said the presentation was a part of the Independence Hamper initiative.

“Every year Kiwanis Club of Barbados South has an Independence Hamper Drive; this falls under the Community Services Committee which is chaired by the President-Elect John Proverbs. So, we packed 50 hampers this year as we did last year.

What we did this year was we presented two of those hampers to the National Disabilities Unit. It is a token of appreciation as the Disabled Society celebrated International Disabilities Day recently. We continue to give, even more now, since we realize that people are facing harder times than before due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other social ills,” she explained.

According to Roberts, although the Club may not be able to give financial aid, they sought to provide food and “point people in the right direction” for additional social aid.

“Because we are all about giving and serving the children of the world and in order to ensure that the children are good, we must ensure the families are good” she said.

Deputy chairperson of the National Disabilities Unit, John Hollingsworth expressed that the donation was timely and that he hopes the hampers would bring cheer to members of the disabled community in this Yuletide Season.

“The donation of the hampers would go towards some indigent families who are disabled, and I think that it would be a welcomed gift to the beneficial family who would receive the hampers…. I hope that the persons who receive the hampers are able to have a very bright Christmas,” he said.