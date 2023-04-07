Kite maker flying under competition’s prices Loop Barbados

If you ask why Ronald Layne continues to make kites annually around the Easter season, he would tell you one word – passion!

That’s what keeps the kite maker, who is in his 50s now, cutting, framing, gluing, pasting and packaging kites for sale.

There does be too much to mek. So I does do it in stages

Chatting with Loop roadside in Warrens where he is plying his trade this year, Layne said that making a kite 14 years ago cost lots less that what it takes now, but he was maintaining his $20 minimum price tag up until this year.

Talking to us about the process, he said, “My cousin teach me. My mother helped make them along the way. I start off making plastic bag kites, then I learnt up to this and I really improve at it ’cause if you look at them, you’ll see how clean them is. I get real good at it.”

He made his first kite at 16 years old and is now 55 years of age.

Making for 39 years now, he shared, “I have been selling the kites for about 14 years now” but his sales started on a smaller scale at first. “I used to sell to people in my district then I start selling to a lady in the Market and I say I gonna sell to the stores. That is what give me the start.”

Now an entrepreneur, he has an organised system to churn out kites by the hundreds.

When asked how long it takes him to make one kite, he said, “That’s the thing, I don’t time myself. There does be too much to mek. So I does do it in stages – mek all de frames first, put on all the white paper first, then start pasting them by de hundreds. So I does count de paper by de numbers – easier that way.”

So how has inflation impacted kite making?

“Oh God, it change it a lot. ‘Cause one piece of wood used to cost $45, de piece uh wood costs $90 now. Paper used to cost $80 a ream, it move up to $120, now it’s $190. So everything change. Glue did $40, now glue is $100.”

the competition on the Garrison [Savannah] that was a big thing, that dead, that kill it too

And he has been shouldering the increase for as long as he could over the years. But now post-COVID, he said he too had to increase his price point but it’s still below the competition.

“I tried to keep my kites at one price all the time. So I sell kites at $20 and $25 for 14 years, whilst everybody else was at $23 to $30, but this year I can’t afford that now. This year I’s $25 and $30 but other people is $40 and so on, like in the supermarket. I don’t know how dem gine get dem sell.”

Disclosing that even for him with his lower prices that sales are down, he said, “Nah, not good at all this year.”

Speaking on what he believes is contributing to the low sales, he explained, “You see the Internet and cellphones and them games, and then the banning, no-fly zones, that kill it.

“Then insufficient [kite-flying] competitions too, the competition on the Garrison [Savannah] that was a big thing, that dead, that kill it too.”

When asked if he has an remedies for the death of kite-flying in his opinion, he admitted, “To tell you de trute, culture does be hard to revive yuh. When de culture dead, it does just dead.”

But he said he is open to schools hosting their own competitions or more schools having kite-flying days at school in the second term to help the culture come back from the dead.