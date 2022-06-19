Kirk wrapped around little Shakir’s finger | Loop Barbados

When Kirk Gibson first laid eyes on his son, Shakir, it was an instant bond.

The red thread of fate was tied and an indescribable protectiveness was formed.

Shakir Gibson was born on March 8, 2019 – International Women’s Day. It’s a double celebratory event for Kirk who is tasked with ensuring his son and his wife Shantelle are catered to.

…His mom comes in first and he’s like ‘Where is dad?’

He recalls that when he held Shakir for the first time at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he got emotional.

“It was an emotional day to know you are going to have someone you are going to look after for basically the majority of their life. It is a memory I will never forget,” he told Loop Lifestyle.

We all know the term ‘girl dad’ but Kirk falls under ‘boy dad’. His son’s first words were ‘da da’ much to the dismay of his mother. Nothing pleases Kirk more than when he gets home after a tiring day at work to be welcomed by a little toddler running towards him with a broad smile and open arms.

“Just waking up and seeing my son is an awesome feeling. When you leave the house and come back he is just so happy to see you. His mom comes in first and he’s like ‘Where is dad?'”

“It is a really good feeling coming home after an especially hard day to see that little person saying ‘Dad’,” he shared while reflecting on what he loved most about fatherhood.

The 38-year-old who is a customer service representative at Sagicor revealed that fatherhood has changed him. Having a three-year-old running around with boundless energy and insatiable curiosity forces one to learn patience and tolerance.

Additionally, Kirk revealed that he now prefers to spend his time off playing with his son and bonding with his family but he does entertain the occasional sporting activities like elite cricket – he plays for Carlton Cricket team.

“Those moments of spending time and just running around – that is great,” he told Loop.

“During the lockdown, the main challenge of having such a young child not being quiet and having work…I basically just put back in the hours really early in the morning and later on at night to make up for the time I would have spent watching Shakir,” Kirk continued.

Every day he marvels at how much Shakir has grown, and will continue to grow. He went from a baby in a tot to walking to forming sentences and now attending nursery.

“Watching Shakir grow, it is amazing how quickly time goes by. Watching someone helpless, can’t do anything for themselves and just growing and becoming stronger every day, to the point they are giving you backchat and trouble. Fatherhood is a really awesome experience,” Kirk insisted.

Kirk wants to be more than just present in Shakir’s life. His advice to fathers to be and existing dads is to “cherish the moments”.

“Be there. Do what you know you are supposed to do because the time goes by very quickly and you don’t want to look back and have any regrets and say ‘I should have done this or I should have done that. You will make mistakes but always put your best foot forward,” he advised.