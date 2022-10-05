Kingston Technical schoolgirl who fatally stabbed peer charged Loop Barbados

A seventeen-year-old student of Kingston Technical High School in Jamaica has been charged with murderafter fatally stabbing another student at the school in Kingston on September 29.

The victim is 16-year-old Michion Campbell of 9 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew. She died from stab wounds she received during a dispute with the 17-year-old schoolgirl.

Reports from the Central police are that about 2:30pm, Campbell and another schoolgirl were involved in a dispute on the school compound. The dispute escalated, and both schoolgirls were subsequently seen with stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where Campbell was pronounced dead and the other treated and taken into police custody.

The teen was subsequently charged following an interview. She is a minor so her identity will not be released by the police.

She is scheduled to appear in court later this week.