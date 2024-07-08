King Charles hosts West Indies cricket team at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III hosted the West Indies cricket team at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday as the side prepares to play England in the first Test match at Lord’s next week.

The match comes in the wake of deadly Hurricane Beryl which spread destruction in Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados.

According to Buckingham Palace, Charles took the opportunity to express his “care and concerns” for residents of the islands affected by the hurricane.

Speaking after meeting the King, team Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said the upcoming matches with England have added significance.

“The hurricane was devastating to a few islands, “he said.

“Time to go and make West Indians proud and put a smile on their face in these tough times,” he added.

