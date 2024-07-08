King Charles hosts West Indies cricket team at Buckingham Palace

·7 min read
King Charles hosts West Indies cricket team at Buckingham Palace
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Alina Doodnath

13 hrs ago

King Charles III hosted the West Indies cricket team at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday as the side prepares to play England in the first Test match at Lord’s next week.

The match comes in the wake of deadly Hurricane Beryl which spread destruction in Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados.

According to Buckingham Palace, Charles took the opportunity to express his “care and concerns” for residents of the islands affected by the hurricane.

Speaking after meeting the King, team Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said the upcoming matches with England have added significance.

“The hurricane was devastating to a few islands, “he said.

“Time to go and make West Indians proud and put a smile on their face in these tough times,” he added.

Beryl wrought destruction in Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Barbados. Three people were reported dead in Grenada, three in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, three in Venezuela and two in Jamaica.

